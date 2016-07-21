Manager of Azerbaijan-UK company accused of fraud at 1.6 mln AZN

Baku. 21 July. REPORT.AZ/ 59-year-old resident of Nakhchivan city Vali Novruzov and Baku city resident Mammad Aliyev have appealed to the law enforcement authorities and stated being faced with roguishness.

Report informs, they claimed that Seyfaddin Huseynov, 61-year-old manager of AZ-UK (Azerbaijan-UK) company, which is engaged in purchase and sale of iron, has sold products at a cost of 1 592,000 AZN from February 2014 till November 2015 and misappropriated the amount.

Investigation is underway.