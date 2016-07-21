 Top
    Close photo mode

    Manager of Azerbaijan-UK company accused of fraud at 1.6 mln AZN

    Investigation is underway

    Baku. 21 July. REPORT.AZ/ 59-year-old resident of Nakhchivan city Vali Novruzov and Baku city resident Mammad Aliyev have appealed to the law enforcement authorities and stated being faced with roguishness.

    Report informs, they claimed that Seyfaddin Huseynov, 61-year-old manager of AZ-UK (Azerbaijan-UK) company, which is engaged in purchase and sale of iron, has sold products at a cost of 1 592,000 AZN from February 2014 till November 2015 and misappropriated the amount.

    Investigation is underway.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi