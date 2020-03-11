 Top

Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan sign bilateral documents

Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan sign bilateral documents

A ceremony of signing Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan documents has been held with the participation of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Report informs citing the Azertag.

Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

This post is also available in other languages:

Last added

Latest news



Orphus sistemi
facebook
Subscribe to the page on Facebook and keep abreast of all interesting and relevant news
Thanks, I already like it!