Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia ink Memorandum of Understanding

Baku. 31 March. REPORT.AZ/ The Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, the Minister of National Defense of Turkey Nurettin Canikli and the Minister of Defense of Georgia Levan Izoria held a trilateral meeting in Giresun on March 31.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Following the meeting, Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia have signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of defense.

During the press conference held after the talks, the defense ministers informed the mass media about the issues discussed and the outcome of the meeting.

Speaking to media representatives, the defense minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Colonel General Z.Hasanov invited his colleagues to our country to attend the next trilateral meeting of the Defense Ministers to be held in Azerbaijan.