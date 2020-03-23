Azerbaijan to announce Grand Prix postponement

The coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc on the world’s sporting series as one by one countries take measures to try to stop the spread.

Baku will not be opening the 2020 Formula 1 season with reports that organisers will announce on Monday that it has joined the list of events being postponed.

This not only saw the Australian F1 Grand Prix cancelled but later Bahrain, Vietnam, Holland and Spain joined China in postponing their grands prix. Monaco cancelled its race.

Baku was therefore down, at least in pencil, to open the 2020 season in June.

That race, though, is now on the line.

As the grand prix takes place on a street circuit, constructions of the various temporary facilities was expected to begin in coming weeks however that’s on hold.

"High level sources say that confirmation of the Baku event being called off will be made on Monday, but it is understood that the race promoters still hold out hope of finding a slot later in the year," Autosport reports.

Should Baku postpone its grand prix, the next race in Canada in Montreal on 14 June.