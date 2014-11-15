Azerbaijan STP's raid to start tonight

Baku. 15 November. REPORT.AZ/ The time of seasonal permitting for using blinds industrially produced in cars in Azerbaijan ends today. Report was told by the head of Public Relations Department of Baku City Main Police Office Vagif Asadov.

He noted that drivers who do not obey these rules from November 16 will be revealed and fined accordingly. "Those who do not obey these rules will be fined in the amount of 150 manats. The raids on checking curtains, blinds and films will start tomorrow. Of course, our employees will start to carry out these measures tonight."

V.Asadov stated that more than 3.000 drivers who used curtains, blinds and films that do not meet standards have been fined from the beginning of 2014 till today.

He also said that SRP group of employees inspected the streets and roads in the administrative territory of the city.

"As the result, it was found out that the number of drivers who use curtains, blinds and films in their cars decreased," he added.

According to the decision made by Standardization, Metrology and Patent State Committee, it is allowed to use blinds industrially produced in cars every year from May 1 to November 15, by taking into consideration the climatic condition of Azerbaijan. The decision is applicable from this year.