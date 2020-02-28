Azerbaijan sets up mobile hospitals on Iranian border

Azerbaijan continues measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus across the country.

The headquarters established under the Cabinet of Ministers told Report that mobile hospitals with tents allocated by the Emergency Ministry were created for the initial examination of those who enter Azerbaijan from checkpoints on the Iranian border.

People who pass initial checkups and test negative for the disease can continue their way.

Those who show signs of the disease will be placed in hospitals under medical control.

The sanitary and epidemiological situation is under strict control. Authorities will regularly inform the public about the steps taken in this direction.