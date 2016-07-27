Current seismic situation in Azerbaijan unveiled

Baku. 27 July. REPORT.AZ/ 'Currently, seismic situation in Azerbaijan is at the level of background'.

Report was told by Director General of the Republican Seismological Service Center of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), corresponding member of the ANAS, Gurban Yetirmishli.

He noted that activity recorded near Pirgulu of Shamakhi region a few days ago: 'Weak tremors occurred in that area, which were not felt. Nearly 150 small tremors recorded near Pirgulu in a day. Energy discharge occurred in the area. At present, number of tremors down completely. No tremors were recorded in the area on July 24 throughout the day. During next two days, 2-3 unfelt weak tremors recorded'.

G.Yetirmishli added that unfelt tremors occur in other Azerbaijan regions: 'But there is no need to worry'.