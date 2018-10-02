Azerbaijan Railways CJSC employee questioned over Baku bus-train collision

© Report

Baku. 2 October. REPORT.AZ/ One more person has been summoned for interrogation in the investigation over the bus crash in Baku.

Report informs that Gabil Farrukh Rzayev, the guard at the crossing, where the incident took place was summoned for investigation on the fact.

Sevinj Gadirova, the spokesperson of the Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, confirmed the fact in her statement to Report. She said that after questioning Gabil Rzayev, the guard of the protected crossing, was released.

Notably, on October 1, at 2 pm, the driver of Daewoo Bus No 160, resident of Bina settlement, Khazar district, previously convicted Alikhan Shiraliyev drove his bus into an electric locomotive at the railway crossing. As a result, the driver and 42 passengers were hospitalized and Shakir Aliyev and Yusif Dadashzade died. Investigation is underway at the Main Police Office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.