Azerbaijan names districts with most frequent complaints about police

"The role of law enforcement bodies, particularly the bodies of internal affairs in ensuring peace and stability in Azerbaijan, is undeniable," chief of the department for work with citizens' appeals at the Presidential Administration Suleyman Ismayilov said.

"The country's achievements in sociopolitical stability, protection of human rights and liberties, fighting crime and ensuring public security, increase the confidence about the further stable life of people. They also make sure that the events of republican and international importance scheduled for this year will be held on time and at a high level," the article reads.

According to Ismayilov, they received multiple complaints regarding the activity of police officers.

"The complaints are mostly related to the process of investigation, the issues of fraud, the activity of road police, libel and blackmail, domestic violence. Most appeals came from the Khazar, Narimanov, Nizami, Sabunchu, Surakhani, Yasamal districts of Baku, Ganja, Lankaran, Sumgayit, Agstafa, Goranboy, Goychay, Goygol, Lerik, Masalli, Neftchala, Sabirabad, Siyazan, Terter regions, as well as other cities and districts," the article says.