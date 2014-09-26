 Top
    Azerbaijan Ministry of Internal Affairs makes Personnel changes

    A new Deputy Chief was appointed to Pirallahi District Police Department

    Baku. 26 September. REPORT.AZ/ Personnel changes were made at the Ministry of Internal Affairs. Report informs referring to the Pirallahi District Police Department.

    The Deputy Chief of the 34th Khatai District Police Department Emil Mammadov was appointed Deputy Chief of Pirallahi District Police Department.

    The former Deputy Chief of the 34th Police Department was Isfandiyar Mehbaliyev, a son of the chairman of Azerbaijan Trade Unions Confederation Sattar Mehbaliyev. In accordance with Minister Ramil Usubov’s order, he was appointed the chief of newly established Pirallahi district a few months ago.

