    Azerbaijan includes Georgian citizen to international wanted list

    Zialat Mammadov is a citizen of Georgia

    Baku. 21 August. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan Republic has launched an international search through Interpol channels for one more person.

    Report informs, wanted man, Zialat Mammadov, 1992 is accused of theft.

    Notably, Z. Mammadov is a citizen of Georgia.

