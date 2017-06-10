Azerbaijan holding farewell ceremony for Natig Aliyev - PHOTO

Baku. 10 June.REPORT.AZ/ Baku Culture Center named after Shahriyar is holding farewell ceremony for Azerbaijani late Energy Minister Natig Aliyev.

Report informs, the ceremony is attended by state and government officials, relatives of the deceased.

After farewell ceremony, the late minister will be buried in II Alley of Honor.

Notably, on June 4, N.Aliyev was hospitalized in the Central Hospital of Oilmen with the diagnosis of cardiac arrest. He was resuscitated after intervention of the physicians.

Turkish team of doctors was called to examine the Azerbaijani Energy Minister. After an examination and consultation together with Azerbaijani physicians it was decided to take N.Aliyev to Turkey to continue treatment. The minister was taken to Turkey on the night of June 4 to 5 by a special plane accompanied by Turkish physicians.

He died at Istanbul Florence Nightingale Hospital.

Photo: Firi Salim