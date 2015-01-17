Azerbaijan starts proceedings against two judges of one of district courts of capital

Baku. 17 January. REPORT.AZ/ Disciplinary proceedings were initiated against another judge in Azerbaijan, Report was told in the justice authorities.

This is the judge of the Nizami District Court of Baku Elnur Nuriyev.

E. Nuriyev was born in 1976. In 1998, he graduated from the Faculty of Law of Azerbaijan International University, and in 2005, the same faculty of the Baku State University. Since 2013, he has been a judge of the Nizami District Court of Baku.

The Judicial Council (PJC) began disciplinary proceedings against three judges.

The reason for this are actions of these judges, creating conditions for corruption by artificial barriers to citizens in defending their rights violations in the judicial system and the violation of ethical standards, as well as a gross violation of executive discipline.

Before, the name of one of the judges was already known. This is the chairman of Nizami district court Magomed Akberov.