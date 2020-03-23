Azerbaijan extends felicitations to Pakistan on its National Day

“On the occasion of the National Day of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, we extend our warm congratulations and best wishes to the brotherly people of Pakistan,” said a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

“Flag of Azerbaijan &Flag of Pakistan are bound by relations of traditional friendship & brotherhood,” the statement said. “We wish best of health, success & prosperity to brotherly people of Pakistan.”

Meanwhile, in his video message in Urdu on Pakistan Day, Azerbaijan’s Ambassador Ali Alizada has felicitated Pakistan and also expressed solidarity with it as the Country is battling with the Coronavirus (COVID0-19) Pandemic which has so far affected 340,032 people in 192 Countries including Pakistan

The 80th Pakistan Day is being celebrated to commemorate the passage of Lahore Resolution on March 23, 1940, under which the Muslims of the Sub-continent set the agenda of achieving a separate homeland.

This year, the Day is being celebrated with simplicity in the face of the outbreak of Novel Coronavirus and with the pledge to fight the pandemic. Throughout the Country, all kind of public gatherings especially famous military parade have been postponed as precautionary measures.