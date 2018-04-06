Azerbaijan detains at border 1,344 persons wanted by Interpol

© Dsx.gov.az

Baku. 6 April. REPORT.AZ/ During 3 months of this year, 1,344 persons, who put on internationally wanted list by Interpol and law enforcement agencies of Azerbaijan were detained at the state border checkpoints.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijan State Border Service, 76 people were detained while attempting to pass through with fake documents, 29 of them were citizens of Azerbaijan.

Attempts by foreigners to travel to the European countries by means of fraudulent documents on entry to the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan and using it as transit country were prevented. 101 foreign nationals who could not explain the purpose of their arrival were supposed to be illegal migrants and were not allowed to enter the country as undesirable person.

18 foreigners, including 8 citizens of Sri Lanka, 3 Pakistanis, 2 Iranians, 2 Iraqis, 2 Indians and 1 Congo citizen were detained in the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan on fraudulent visas and residence permits.