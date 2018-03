Baku. 9 September. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan has declared one more person internationally wanted through Interpol.

Report informs, a person named Samad Samadzadeh is suspected of committing a crime mentioned in Article 120 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan (premeditated murder).

S.Samadzadeh was born in Barda region of Azerbaijan in 1965. He is a citizen of Azerbaijan.