Azerbaijan celebrated Professional day of Oilmen

Baku. 21 September. REPORT.AZ/ On September 20, in "Gulustan" Palace the solemn ceremony dedicated to the professional holiday of workers of the oil and gas industry and the 21 th anniversary of the signing of the "Contract of the Century" was held.

Report informs, the event was attended by the president of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) Rovnag Abdullayev, Energy Minister Natig Aliyev, Deputy Chairman of Milli Majlis, Valeh Alesgerov and other officials.

Addressing the meeting, Mr.Abdullayev congratulated the many thousands of staff of the company on the occasion of Day of Oilmen, and praised their honorable activity.

Mr.Abdullayev hailed the invaluable contribution of the great leader, the founder of new oil strategy of Heydar Aliyev, who played a crucial role in development of Azerbaijan's economy and strengthening our national statehood, in signing the "Contract of the Century" and the recognition of Azerbaijan as an oil country in the world.