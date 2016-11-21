 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijan and Russia launch joint border ops against terrorism

    The operation will continue until November 27

    Khachmaz. 21 November. REPORT.AZ/ This morning Azerbaijani and Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs have launched joint traditional border shield operation against terrorism in the districts on border of both countries.

    Northern bureau of Report informs, special police posts were set in Gusar and Khachmaz regions.

    The operation will continue until November 27.

    The main purpose of the operation is to neutralize members of transnational organized criminal gangs and terrorist organizations, carry out comprehensive organizational and practical measures to determine and prevent access ways of arms and ammunition, explosives, drugs, as well as other financial and material resources aimed at other illegal acts. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi