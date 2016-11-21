Azerbaijan and Russia launch joint border ops against terrorism

Khachmaz. 21 November. REPORT.AZ/ This morning Azerbaijani and Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs have launched joint traditional border shield operation against terrorism in the districts on border of both countries.

Northern bureau of Report informs, special police posts were set in Gusar and Khachmaz regions.

The operation will continue until November 27.

The main purpose of the operation is to neutralize members of transnational organized criminal gangs and terrorist organizations, carry out comprehensive organizational and practical measures to determine and prevent access ways of arms and ammunition, explosives, drugs, as well as other financial and material resources aimed at other illegal acts.