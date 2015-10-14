AXA MBASK sues General-Auto-Company

Baku. 14 October. REPORT.AZ/ AXA MBASK Open Joint Stock Company (OJSC), insurance company has sued the company General-Auto-Company.

Report informs, AXA MBASK pushed demand for return of money in the subrogation form.

2nd Baku Administrative-Economic Court granted the petition.

Company General-Auto-Company has filed an appeal against the court's decision. The issue will be discussed in Baku Appeal Court.

AXA MBASK operates since 1992 and is the first private insurance company of independent Azerbaijan.

Company General-Auto-Company is a distributor of the General Company, established in 1908 in the United States.