Attempt to pass a mobile phone hidden in juice pack to prison prevented in Baku

Justice Ministry's Penitentiary Service prevented the attempt of passing a mobile phone to the Prison Service #3. Report informs referring to the website of the Penitentiary Service,

Baku. 8 September. REPORT. AZ/ The employees of“Nokia” and “C10” mobile phones hidden in two juice packs in a special way and four calling cards were revealed and taken when inspecting a parcel brought to prisoner of Prison Service #3 Huseynzada Ilkin Khalig arrested under Article126.1 of the Criminal Code (intentional infliction of bodily harm) by the resident of Baku Salmanov Firudin Famil.

The investigation is underway.