AtaBank OJSC remitted credit debt of Azerbaijani veteran

Baku. 28 December. REPORT.AZ/ On the eve of upcoming Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis Atabank OJSC has remitted a credit debt of the veteran of the battle for Karabakh.

Report was informed in the bank.

Pashazade Vusal Adalat oglu took part in the protection of the territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan as an intelligence officer of a special unit No N during the destruction of the enemy's positions and liberation of the height of Leletepe and was seriously injured there.

Veteran was invited to the central office of AtaBank OJSC and met with Deputy Chairmen of the AtaBank OJSC Etibar Babashli and Sabuhi Aliyev. During the meeting Babashli noticed:

"Our soldiers stand as a shield against the enemy for the integrity of our homeland, for the welfare of us and our children and give their health and lives to protect our independence. Each company must remember its responsibility to the country and society. Also, each of us must remain committed to our homeland and our patriotic spirit. Our soldiers give their lives for our homeland, and we, as AtaBank OJSC, must support them, demonstrating unity and solidarity with them. This is the sacred duty of every Azerbaijani".

We would like to remind that that earlier AtaBank OJSC has remitted credit debt of another veteran of battles for Nagorno-Karabakh in honor of the Armed Forces Day.

AtaBank OJSC has also congratulated the people of Azerbaijan on the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis.

