​Astara customs checkpoint tightens security measures

Preventive measures at the customs checkpoint between Azerbaijan and Iran are underway due to reports of deaths from coronavirus in Iran, the head of Astara Customs Office, Habil Mehdiyev told Report.

According to him, the posts have been supplied with medical devices upon the order of the State Customs Committee to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the country: “Inspectors in posts wear protective gloves and masks. Citizens traveling to the neighboring country are being enlightened. Drivers of trucks, buses, and passengers coming to Azerbaijan undergo thorough checkups. There are stationary thermal visors that detect high temperature and automatically notify the Ministry of Health and medical aid service.”

Mehdiyev also noted that necessary measures had been taken to prevent the spread of the virus: “As part of these measures, it was revealed that three Iranian, one Russian and one Malaysian citizen had a high temperature and were rushed to hospitals. After a checkup in the district hospital, they were diagnosed with a chill.”

“Nearly 8,000 people cross the Azerbaijan-Iran border within a day. In the coming holidays and pilgrimage days, the customs checkpoint will operate under a tightened regime,” Mehdiyev said.