    Assistant to Ali Karimli charged in connection with FETO case

    He moved to the Narimanov District Police Office detention center

    Baku. 20 August. REPORT.AZ/ Assistant to the chairman of the Popular Front Party of Azerbaijan, finance director of "Azadlig" newspaper Faig Amirli charged.

    Report informs, his lawyer Agil Layicov said.

    According to the lawyer he charged under the article 283 of Criminal Code (Excitation of national, racial or religious hostility). The lawyer said that F. Amirli today questioned by the Investigation Department of the General Prosecutor for Serious Crimes. "Later he moved to the Narimanov District Police Office detention center."

    Notably, according to preliminary reports, books of Fetullah Gulen lider of Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) have been found in his car.

