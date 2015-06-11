 Top
    Close photo mode

    Armenians commited fire again in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan

    The smoke of fire was seen in the front-line settlements

    Baku. 11 June. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian soldiers set fire again in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

    Local residents said to Report, the Armenian army committed large-scaled fires in the occupied areas of Tartar region.

    The residents said that the Armenians began to set fire in Gizil Oba territories of the region last night. The fire that lasted a few hours, was extinguished in the morning. The smoke of fire was seen in the front-line settlements.

    According to residents of the village, the fires mostly cover the dry pasture areas.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi