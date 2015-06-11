Armenians commited fire again in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan

Baku. 11 June. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian soldiers set fire again in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

Local residents said to Report, the Armenian army committed large-scaled fires in the occupied areas of Tartar region.

The residents said that the Armenians began to set fire in Gizil Oba territories of the region last night. The fire that lasted a few hours, was extinguished in the morning. The smoke of fire was seen in the front-line settlements.

According to residents of the village, the fires mostly cover the dry pasture areas.