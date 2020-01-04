Armenian armed forces violate ceasefire 22 times throughout the day

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 22 times throughout the day in various direction of the front.

Report informs, citing the press service of the Defense Ministry, that Armenian armed forces, located in Shavarshavan village of Noyemberyan region and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Ferehli village of Gazakh region and in Zamanly village of Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from the positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Taghibeyli, Shikhlar villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Nuzgar village of Jabrayil region, as well as from the positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam and Khojavend regions.