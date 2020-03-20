​Armenia violates ceasefire 25 times

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 25 times throughout the day in various direction of the front, using sniper rifles, Report informs citing the Defence Ministry.

Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Chinari village of Berd region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Gushchu Ayrim village of Gazakh region, in Aghbulag village of Tovuz region, and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from the positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh village of Terter region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Garakhanbayli villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from the positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter and Fuzuli regions.