Baku. 4 July. REPORT.AZ / Armed conflict was in front of “Dolma” Azerbaijani cuisine restaurant in Kyiv.

Report informs referring to Ukrainian press, Azerbaijani David Aghayev, who suffered five bullet wounds as a result of firefight, died in the hospital.

According to the Ukrainian media, D. Agayev is supposed to be related to the Azerbaijani criminal authority Lotu Quli.