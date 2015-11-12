Arif Yunus released under house arrest - PHOTOS

Baku. 12 November. REPORT.AZ/ Arrest advance measure on Arif Yunus, Expert of Peace and Democracy Institute changed. He released under house arrest.

Report informs, a relevant decision made by Vugar Mammadov, Judge of Baku Court of Appeal.

Presentation of Main Medical Office of Justice Ministry regarding health of A.Yunus heard in the court proceeding held today. Then preventive measure on him replaced with house arrest.

In accordance with the verdict of the Baku Court of Grave Crimes of 13 August 2015, Yunus was sentenced to 7 years in prison, and his wife, the head of the Institute of Peace and Democracy, Leyla Yunus to 8.5 years in prison.