Baku. 27 December. REPORT.AZ/ An Arab tourist, staying in one of the hotels in Gabala district, has died.

Report informs, the incident took place at the Qafqaz Sport Hotel.

According to information, the UAE citizen, born in 1940, Aishah Mohammed was found dead in the hotel.

An investigation is underway in Gabala District Prosecutor's Office to determine cause of death.