Appeal of SSPF against Novella Jafaroghlu heard

Baku. 20 April. REPORT.AZ/ The trial on the appeal of Yasamal district Department of the State Social Protection Fund (SSPF) against Chairman of the Society for Women's Rights Defense named after Dilara Aliyeva, lawyer Novella Jafaroghlu has been completed at Baku Court of Appeal.

Report informs, decision passed at the hearing, presided by judge Valeh Aghayev.

According to the decision, the first instance court's decision has been upheld. Appeal of the SSPF Yasamal district Department has not been remedied.

Notably, Chairman of the Society for Women's Rights Defense named after Dilara Aliyeva, lawyer Novella Jafaroghlu has filed a lawsuit against the SSPF Yasamal district Department. Appealing to Baku Administrative-Economic Court No. 1 N.Jafaroghlu demanded re-calculation of labor pension. The court granted the petition of the lawyer. Dissatisfied with the decision, the SSPF Yasamal district Department has filed an appeal to Baku Court of Appeal.