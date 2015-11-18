One more trial was held for journalist Rauf Mirkadyrov

Baku. 18 November. REPORT.AZ/ Today, Baku Court on Grave Crimes heard case of journalist Rauf Mirkadyrov.

Report informs, closed trial was held under the chairmanship of Judge, Alisultan Osmanov.

In an interview with reporters defender of R.Mirkadyrov Fuad Agayev said that he filed petition request.

Judge denied all petitions: "At the trial R.Mirkadyrov testified. I have given a receipt and therefore cannot provide information about the indications of Rauf Mirkadirov."

The Court will continue at 14:00.