ANAMA: Our two employees injured in blast at Turkish-Iranian border

Baku. 20 June. REPORT.AZ/ The National Agency for Mine Action of the Territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan (ANAMA) released a statement in connection with the explosion during the demining operation on the Turkish-Iranian border.

Report was informed in the ANAMA, today at around 07:15 am, two officers of the National Agency for Mine Action of the Territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan received minor injuries during a mine explosion during a mine clearance operation on Turkish-Iranian border.

"Hazi Aslanov and Ruslan Gasimov, wounded as a result of the incident, were taken to the hospital, they received first aid, their lives and health are not in danger," statement says.

Notably, demining operations in Turkey by ANAMA are conducted on the basis of an agreement with MECHEM. From April 19 until today, during the demining operations on the Turkish-Iranian border, thousands of mines were found and rendered harmless.