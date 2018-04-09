 Top
    An Azerbaijani residing in Russia charged with $ 16.6 mln fraudulence

    The suspected person has been seized

    Baku. 9 April. REPORT.AZ/ An Azerbaijani residing in Moscow, capital city of Russia, is charged with fraudulence in amount of $ 16.6 million.

    Report informs referring to the Moscow agency.

    According to information, 68 year-old person of Azerbaijani origin got acquainted with a businessman from Singapore in July 2014, and convinced him that he allegedly owns 100% shares of a company established by himself. In fact, 25% company shares were owned by Lenkom public theater.

    Later, the fraudster met that businessman and sold to him the shares of the entity at price exceeding $ 16.6 mln.

    The suspect detained and legal proceedings have been initiated against him. A restriction was applied on his departure from the country.

