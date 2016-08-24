Baku. 24 August. REPORT.AZ/ Former Minister of Health Ali Insanov charged under three articles.

Report informs Former Minister charged under articles 234.1. Illegal purchase or storage without a purpose of selling of narcotics or psychotropic substances in a quantity (amount) exceeding necessary for personal consumption

315.2. Application of the violence dangerous to life or health, concerning a persons specified in article 315.1 (Application of violence, resistance with application of violence concerning the representative of authority in connection with performance of official duties by him or application of the violence not dangerous to life or health concerning his close relatives, as well as threat of application of such violence )

317-2.1 Preparation, storage, transportation or carrying or using of prohibited items by detainee in prisons or detention centers, if the same acts are repeated.

Notably, A. Insanov was arrested in October 2005. He was accused of embezzling public funds and organization of illegal privatization of state assets. In April 2007, Baku Court of Grave Crimes sentenced A. Insanov to 11 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property and deprivation of the right to hold public office for 3 years.