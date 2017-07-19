Alexander Lapshin: I feel sorry for visiting Nagorno-Karabakh - UPDATED

Baku. 19 July. REPORT.AZ/ The trial on the criminal case of blogger Alexander Lapshin continued at the Baku Court on Grave Crimes on July 19.

Report informs, the blogger's lawyer addressed the trial chaired by Aliovsat Abasov.

He asked to acquit Alexander Lapshin.

Afterwards, Lapshin said his last words. He said that even though he does not admit the allegations, he feels sorry.

He noted that he had travelled a lot, visited 126 world countries: "I do not feel guilty. Nevertheless, I feel sorry because of some things. Therefore, I feel sorry that I have damaged Azerbaijan and its people without thinking. I did not know this region. When I was doing research, I received information only from Armenian sources. I was not aware."

Alexander Lapshin added: "I hope that the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan will be restored in the near future, and the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict will be settled in favor of Azerbaijan."

The judges left for a session. The sentence is expected to be announced after the meeting.

Notably, at the last trial, prosecutor asked to sentence Lapshin to 6,6 years.

A. Lapshin, who holds citizenship of different countries, and under investigation in Department forInvestigation of Grave Crimes in Prosecutor General's Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan, accused of violation of the state borders of Azerbaijan and illegal visits to the occupied lands, public appeals aimed at splitting the territorial Integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan. In connection with inclusion in World's Most Wanted list he was detained by law enforcement bodies of Belarus in Minsk on December 15, 2016 and on February 7, 2017 he was extradited to the Republic of Azerbaijan.