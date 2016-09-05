Indictment on Akif Chovdarov's case sent to Baku Military Court

Baku. 5 September. REPORT.AZ/ Akif Chovdarov's indictment approved by the Prosecutor General of the Republic of Azerbaijan supervising the investigation sent to the Baku Military Court for consideration on September 5.

Report informs, the press service of the Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office said.

According to the information, an investigation of the criminal case against some officials of former Ministry of National Security on abuse of office, abuse of power and other facts continues in Investigation Department on Grave Crimes of General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan.

Prosecutor General of the Republic of Azerbaijan has approved the indictment and sent to the Baku Military Court for consideration.

Investigation of the criminal case due to illegal actions of other officials of former Ministry of National Security are underway.

Notably, Major General Akif Chovdarov is the former Chief of Security on Energy and Transport of the liquidated Ministry of National Security.