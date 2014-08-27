 Top
    Close photo mode

    Aircraft and helicopters involved to extinguish the fire in the forest of Ismayilli

    Dry grass, bushes and stumps of dried trees are burning in Garagaya village of Ismayilli region

    Baku. 27 August. REPORT.AZ/ Ministry of Emergency Situations issued a statement on fire in the forest of Ismayilli. Report informs referring to the ministry, dry grass, bushes and stumps of dried trees are burning in mountainous areas of Garagaya village in Ismayilli region. An aircraft from Aviation Suite of the ministry and 2 helicopters, the employees and fire-fighting equipment of State Fire Service were involved to extinguish the fire.

    Currently, the work is underway to extinguish the fire.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi