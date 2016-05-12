 Top
    Air Forces Commander presents "Azerbaijani flag" order to father of martyr Tabriz Musazade - PHOTO

    Forty days ceremony was heldfor the martyred Azerbaijani pilot

    Baku. 12 May. REPORT.AZ/ Forty days ceremony was held for the martyred pilot, major Tabriz Musazade, who martyred as a result of defeating attack of Armenian armed forces on the contact line of troops. 

    Report informs, commemoration ceremony was attended by the Air Forces Commander Major-General Ramiz Tahirov, Chief of the Khatai District Executive Power Razim Mammadov, public figures and the citizens.

    Air Forces Commander Major-General Ramiz Tahirov has presented "Azerbaijani flag" order to the martyr's father, Tariel Musazade.

    Notably, the martyr Tabriz Musazade was buried in the Second Alley of Honor, Baku. 

