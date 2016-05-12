Air Forces Commander presents "Azerbaijani flag" order to father of martyr Tabriz Musazade - PHOTO

Baku. 12 May. REPORT.AZ/ Forty days ceremony was held for the martyred pilot, major Tabriz Musazade, who martyred as a result of defeating attack of Armenian armed forces on the contact line of troops.
Report informs, commemoration ceremony was attended by the Air Forces Commander Major-General Ramiz Tahirov, Chief of the Khatai District Executive Power Razim Mammadov, public figures and the citizens.
Air Forces Commander Major-General Ramiz Tahirov has presented "Azerbaijani flag" order to the martyr's father, Tariel Musazade.
Notably, the martyr Tabriz Musazade was buried in the Second Alley of Honor, Baku.
İsmayıl NəsibliNews Author