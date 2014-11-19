Afghanistan's citizens trying to cross the border illegally detained

Baku. 19 November. REPORT.AZ/ Foreign citizens who tried to cross the state border of Azerbaijan illegally were detained. Report informs referring to the official website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, as the result of the investigation carried out by the employees of Yardimli District Police Station and the State Border Service, Turkish citizen Yaman Gokan and the citizens of Afganistan Muhammad Sarvari, Zahra Bayat and ali Rza who crossed the state border illegally in Yardimli city were detained.

As the result of another investigation process carried out by the employees of Masalli DPS and the State Border Service (SBS), the citizen of the Iran Islam Republic Seyid abbas Musavi Jafari was detained due to crossing the state border illegally on November 18. During inspecting process on him, 3 grams opium, 250 grams marihuana and a compass were revealed and taken.