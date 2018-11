Baku. 1 September. REPORT.AZ/ The death occurred in Garadagh region.

Report informs citing the District Police Office (DPO), Ismayil Jalilov, a resident of Sumgayit city was hit by a tow truck controlled by Shamil Alizadeh, a resident of Absheron region, and died on the spot. The accident happened in Puta district of Garadagh region.

Garadagh Police Department have launched an investigation on the fact.