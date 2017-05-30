'ABC Telecom' banned to sold unlicensed software

Baku. 30 May. REPORT.AZ/ “ABC Telecom” (“Kontakt”) was banned to carry out sale and use unlicensed software of Microsoft.

Report informs, Baku Administrative Economic Court No.1 passed a decision.

This is the first decision on copyright with introduction of legislation, against the company, engaged in resale of the computers, downloaded unlicensed software Microsoft in Azerbaijan.

The company has the right to appeal the court's decision.

In addition, in order to monitor the implementation of the court decision, bailiffs familiarized with accounting statements in “Kontakt” stores, also, are entitled to carry out regular inspections in the warehouses.