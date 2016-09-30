A theologian charged in Azerbaijan with high treason released

Baku. 30 September. REPORT.AZ/ Today, Sabail District Court has considered presentation of the investigative body regarding the change the measure of restraint against theologian Jeyhun Jafarov charged with high treason.

His lawyer Javad Javadov told Report.

According to the lawyer, the court's decision as a preventive measure of arrest was changed and Jeyhun Jafarov was put under police surveillance. He released from the courtroom.

Notably, J. Jafarov was arrested last year. He is charged under Art. 274 (high treason) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.