A special commission to investigate causes of Azerbaijani plane's crash in Afghanistan - EXCLUSIVE

Baku. 8 June. REPORT.AZ/ A special commission will investigate the causes of Azerbaijan's AN 12 plane crash in Afghanistan.

The State Civil Aviation Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan has responsed to the request of Report News Agency.

According to the information, on June 7, the leadership of Afghanistan's Civil Aviation Authority has agreed to provide the investigation of the causes of AN 12 plane by the Interstate Aviation Committee.

The commission will include members of the Azerbaijan State Civil Aviation Administration.

The administration said that the representatives of the design bureaus also will be involved in the investigation: "The final results of the investigation will be announced."

Notably, AN 12 cargo plane, rented from Silk Way for cargo shipping purposes, crashed in the province of Helmand, Afghanistan, while it was taking off from Dwyer Airport at 18.30 Baku time.

There were an Uzbek (captain), three Ukrainian and five Azerbaijani citizens on board.