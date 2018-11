Baku. 16 June. REPORT.AZ/ A passenger plane from Baku to Nakhchivan forced to return to the capital.

Report informs, on June 16, the plane that took off at 14: 50 in Baku couldn’t land in Nakhchivan airport due to bad weather conditions and returned to Baku.

Aircraft passengers were told, there was no exact information about the next flight’s take off time.