Baku. 24 July. REPORT.AZ/ A 50-year-old man, wanted by Interpol Paris Bureau, was detained at the "Qırmızı körpü" customs checkpoint while trying to cross Georgia from Azerbaijan.

Report informs, Sputnik quotes Georgian Interior Ministry.

He was detained while trying to cross to Georgia from Azerbaijan. The 50-year-old man is charged with murder in the Czech Republic.

Negotiations underway to hand over the detainee to the Czech Republic.