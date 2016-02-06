A murder committed five month ago uncovered in Azerbaijan

Baku. 6 February. REPORT.AZ/ A murder, which was committed five month ago uncovered in Azerbaijan.

Report informs referring to the official website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA).

Thus, on September 7 last year in the village of Absheron district Khojasan found the man's body with signs of violent death. As a result of the activities of police and prosecutorial officials, has the identity of the dead man was established. He was a resident of Kurdamir district Khanlar Nadirov.

As suspected persons were arrested a resident of Lankaran district Vusal Mirzayev and a resident of Kurdamir district Vusal Gadiyev, name of another suspect known to the investigation.