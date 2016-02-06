 Top
    Close photo mode

    A murder committed five month ago uncovered in Azerbaijan

    Two arrested, name of another suspect known to the investigation

    Baku. 6 February. REPORT.AZ/ A murder, which was committed five month ago uncovered in Azerbaijan.

    Report informs referring to the official website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA).

    Thus, on September 7 last year in the village of Absheron district Khojasan found the man's body with signs of violent death. As a result of the activities of police and prosecutorial officials, has the identity of the dead man was established. He was a resident of Kurdamir district Khanlar Nadirov.

    As suspected persons were arrested a resident of Lankaran district Vusal Mirzayev and a resident of Kurdamir district Vusal Gadiyev, name of another suspect known to the investigation.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi