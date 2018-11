© İnterpol

Baku. 28 March. REPORT.AZ/ The person, put on the international wanted list through Interpol by the Azerbaijani state, was detained in Georgia.

Report informs, citizen of Azerbaijan Alabbas Gurbanov born in 1993 has been detained in Georgia.

He will be extradited to Azerbaijan.

A. Gurbanov is charged with article 178 (Hooliganism) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan. He has been wanted by Ganja City Police Department.