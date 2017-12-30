A man stealing money on Internet from commercial banks extradited to Azerbaijan

Baku. 30 December. REPORT.AZ/ The investigative-operational measures continue initiated at the State Security Service (SSS) of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the criminal case of illegal online interference in the computer system of banks in the country by organized cybercriminal group from outside of Azerbaijan, transfering of funds, distant money withdrawal from ATMs and other transactions and stealing of more than 3 million AZN in total.

Report was informed in the Public Relations Department of the State Security Service of Azerbaijan.

A member of international cybercriminal group, citizen of foreign country Petrovichi Sergey Axentiyevich, who was exposed on the articles 177.32 and 273.4 of Criminal Code had been detained and today extradited to Azerbaijan as a result of international search and judicial processes.

Currently, investigative-operational measures are underway.

Necessary legal support is given on the identified facts to law enforcement bodies of partner countries that faced the similar cybercriminal attacks on commercial banks.