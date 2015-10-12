A man killed a leopard arrested in Azerbaijan

Baku. 12 October. REPORT.AZ/ On October 8, at about 22:00 resident of Sim village of Astara region Natig Nabi oglu Boyukagazadeh born in 1995, shot a leopard, which is included in Red Book of Azerbaijan and the International Union for Conservation of Nature with a gun belonging to his father in the forest near the village.

Report was told in in the press service of the General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan.

On October 9, he was detained by the State Border Service, while along with his cousin Samad Farajov, trying to sell leopard skin at Chukesh village of Astara region.

In fact, a criminal case under Art. 258.2.3 of the Criminal Code (illegal hunting for birds and animals, hunting of which is completely prohibited) opened in the general prosecutor's office.

NatigBoyukagazadeh was involved as a defendant in the case, and a preventive measure in the form of arrest charged against him under the above article of Criminal Code.

Investigation of the criminal case goes on in the Main Directorate for Combating Organized Crime of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA).