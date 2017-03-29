A man illegally obtaining rifle of Hitler's minister sentenced in Azerbaijan

Baku. 29 March. REPORT.AZ/ Baku Court of Grave Crimes has completed a trial on the criminal case of Vali Jalalov, accused of illegal sale of cold steel and roguishness.

Report informs, a verdict was delivered in the hearing, presided by judge Irada Hasanzade.

According to the court decision, V. Jalalov was sentenced to 7 years and 6 months imprisonment.

Notably, V.Jalalov got a double-barrel rifle, decorated with gold and silver, with cost of 50 000 AZN, belonging to his fellow Javid Baghirov for the purpose of illegal acquisition of others property by abuse and deception and promised to sell it, but then didn't gave it back. According to the State Expert Commission of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the rifle was produced in Germany in 1936 for Adolf Hitler's friend, architect and German minister of armaments and war production Albert Speer.

The victim has filed an appeal.

V. Jalalov was accused of Article 228.4 (illegal purchase, selling or carrying of gas weapon, cold steel, including throwing weapon, except for districts where carrying of a cold steel is an accessory of a national suit or connected to hunting) and Article 178.3.2 (with causing damage in the large size) of the Criminal Code.